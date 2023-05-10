 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
10.6 C
New York

LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: All Equations EXPLAINED

Sports
7

Published:

Reading time: 14 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: All Equations EXPLAINED

live

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Live Updates: How RCB, CSK, KKR, SRH and DC will Qualify? Check IPL 2023 Points Table and Other Details.

IPL 2023, IPL 2023 playoff, IPL 2023 points table, IPL 2023 leaders board, IPL 2023 playoffs qualification scenario, IPL 2023 news, IPL 2023 schedule, IPL 2023 squads, IPL 2023 teams, IPL 2023 updates, Cricket News, GT, CSK, LSG, KKR, DC, SRH, IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario Live, IPL 2023 Playoff LIVE Updates, Cricket News
IPL 2023 Playoff Scenrios EXPLAINED (Image: IPL)



  • 1:51 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: It is a must-win for the Capitals and that is what makes it interesting. Surely, we will see the Capitals give the Super Kings a run for their money.



  • 1:40 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Apart from the results and the playoff race, there is MS Dhoni as well – who has created a lot of buzz. There are speculations that this will be his last IPL.



  • 1:31 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: For the Capitals, it is going to be a must-win game at the Chepauk tonight. If they end up second-best tonight, they will become the first team to be out of the playoff race.



  • 1:11 PM IST


    Live Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Has this been the most competitive IPL season ever? If one looks at the numbers, yes it is the most toughly contested season.



  • 12:56 PM IST


    Live Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: After being humbled by Mumbai Indians, the Bangalore side will now have to win all their remaining games against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their away games. After that, they also take on defending champions Gujarat Titans at home in their final game.



  • 12:53 PM IST


    Live Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Bottom-placed teams like KKR, SRH, and DC are also in with a shot of making the playoff. It will not be easy for these sides though.



  • 12:39 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification: MI will have to enhance their Net Run-Rate (-0.255) to further boost their chances to enter the playoffs. The big win against RCB helped them better their NRR.



  • 12:38 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification: If Mumbai Indians ends up winning their last three games of the ongoing season, Rohit and Co. can even bag a top-two finish on the IPL 2023 points table.



  • 12:33 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification: Chennai host Delhi at the Chepauk today. Ideally, Dhoni would like to win the game and seal a playoff spot for his team. Will that happen or not – we will find out.




LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: So here we are at the business end of the group stages of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per experts, this has been the most closely contested season as no team has qualified thus far – even after 11 games. With there being a logjam, it is interesting to see the qualification scenarios for the playoff.

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: How MI Can Still Qualify

RCB – The Faf du Plessis-led RCB needs to win all of their three remaining matches. Apart from that, NRR will also play a crucial role.

CSK- The four-time IPL champions’ way to the playoffs is almost sorted. They need to win just a single game to concrete their playoff spot.

KKR- The Nitish Rana-led side’s road to the playoff is a bit complicated as the team needs to win all of their remaining matches and hope for other results to go their way.

SRH- Sunrisers have kept themselves in the playoffs race after a stunning win against RR. They need a victory in all of their remaining matches with a hefty run-rate.

DC – The Capitals need to win all of their four remaining games and then wait for the other results for their playoff chances.










Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh