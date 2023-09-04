September 4, 2023

LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, IND vs NEP, Asia Cup: No Signs Of Rain As India Begin Chase

LIVE Updates – Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal, Asia Cup, Mtch 6: With forecasts of rain there today, it could be a washout again. Check LIVE streaming DEETS.

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates (Image: File Photo)

Kandy Weather, India vs Nepal

After rain played spoilsport on Saturday during the India versus Pakistan game, the forecast is more or less the same – if anything – it is worse. There are forecasts of thunderstorms on Monday which means there would be a stop-start game if anything at best. The chances of precipitation is 69 per cent.

Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal

