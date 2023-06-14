LIVE UPDATES | LPL 2023 Auction: Spotlight on Mr. IPL

LIVE UPDATES | LPL 2023 Auction: Auctioneer Charu Sharma kicks things off. He starts off with some warm words for Sri Lanka and the LPL, before going through the rules of the auction. The gist of it is that each incremental bid starts off at $500, before going up a notch to $1000 at $10000 and then up to $2000 once it hits $20000. Each team of course has a purse of $500,000.

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has a question from the crowd over whether all registered players are available, which Charu Sharma confirms is, in fact, the case.

A key point is that the auction will at any point only involve two bidding teams. Once one team gives up, then another team may enter.