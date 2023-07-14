Menu
LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score: Knight Riders, Super Kings Eye Winning Starts

Texas Super Kings Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Major League Cricket Live Updates, Game 1: Stay Tuned to get all details about inaugural MLC.

LIVE Updates | MLC 2023, TSK Vs LAKR Score

Los Angeles Knight Riders will take on Texas Super Kings in the curtain-raiser of the historic Major League Cricket (MLC) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas in front of a sell-out crowd. While Sunil Narine will be leading Knight Riders, former South African captain Faf du Plessis will be captaining Super Kings.

Squads

Los Angeles Knight Riders: Unmukt Chand, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Gajanand Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan, Martin Guptill, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry, Saif Badar, Spencer Johnson, Bhaskar Yadram, Ali Sheikh

Texas Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Devon Conway(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sami Aslam, Milind Kumar, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Sams, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron, Imran Tahir, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Cameron Stevenson, Lahiru Milantha, Gerald Coetzee, Zia Shahzad










