LIVE UPDATES | Mumbai Indians Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: MI Bag Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar

MI would like to replicate a journey similar to IPL's MI, the most successful franchise in history. They have also roped in Indian legend Jhulan Goswami as their mentor and bowling coach.

Indiawin Sports Pvt. won the bid for the Mumbai franchise with an amount of INR 912.99 crores. Additionally, the company oversees cricket, football, and kabaddi players. They also own the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. MI will enter the Auction with a purse of Rs 12 crore like the rest of the franchises. The base price for players varies from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. They would like to replicate a journey similar to IPL’s MI, the most successful franchise in history. They have also roped in Indian legend Jhulan Goswami as their mentor and bowling coach.

Harmanpreet Kaur- 1.80 Cr INR

Natalie Schiver- 3.20 Cr INR

Amelia Kerr- 1 Cr INR

Pooja Vastrakar- 1.90 Cr INR

Yastika Bhatia- 1.50 Cr INR





















