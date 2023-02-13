4.9 C
New York

LIVE UPDATES | Mumbai Indians Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: MI Bag Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 8 min.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | Mumbai Indians Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: MI Bag Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar

live

MI Bag Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar. MI would like to replicate a journey similar to IPL’s MI, the most successful franchise in history. They have also roped in Indian legend Jhulan Goswami as their mentor and bowling coach.

WPL Auction 2023, WPL Auction 2023 date, WPL Auction 2023 time, Women's Premier League 2023, Women's Premier League 2023 auction, Women's Premier League 2023 auction date, Women's Premier League 2023 auction time, WPL 2023 auction venue, WPL auction 2023 live streaming, WPL auction 2023 live streaming in India, WPL auction 2023 live streaming app in India, WPL auction 2023 live streaming channel in India, WPL auction, WPL auction live streaming, Mumbai Indians, Mumbai Indians head coach, Mumbai Indians mentor, Jhulan Goswami, Mumbai Indians Coach, Mumbai Indians, Mumbai Indians Indiawin group, Mumbai Indians WPL, Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League, Mumbai Indians WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians full squad, Mumbai Indians players, Indiawin Group
LIVE UPDATES | Mumbai Indians Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: MI Aim to Build Compact Squad.

LIVE UPDATES | Mumbai Indians Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023

Indiawin Sports Pvt. won the bid for the Mumbai franchise with an amount of INR 912.99 crores. Additionally, the company oversees cricket, football, and kabaddi players. They also own the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. MI will enter the Auction with a purse of Rs 12 crore like the rest of the franchises. The base price for players varies from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. They would like to replicate a journey similar to IPL’s MI, the most successful franchise in history. They have also roped in Indian legend Jhulan Goswami as their mentor and bowling coach.

SQUAD

Harmanpreet Kaur- 1.80 Cr INR

Natalie Schiver- 3.20 Cr INR

Amelia Kerr- 1 Cr INR

Pooja Vastrakar- 1.90 Cr INR

Yastika Bhatia- 1.50 Cr INR




  • 4:25 PM IST


    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Another big buy for Mumbai!! It’s Yastika Bhatia. She goes to MI for 1.50 Cr.



  • 4:17 PM IST


    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Big buy for Mumbai! They have roped in Indian star fast-bowler Pooja Vastrakar for 1.90 Cr.



  • 3:48 PM IST


    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: MI Miss out on India U-19 World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma as Delhi win the bid.



  • 3:44 PM IST


    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: MI miss out on Australia captain Meg Lanning as Delhi Capitals win the bid.



  • 3:35 PM IST


    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! MI bag Amelia Kerr for 1 Cr!!



  • 3:32 PM IST


    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: MI miss out on Beth Mooney as Gujarat Giants win the bid.



  • 3:26 PM IST


    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Natalie Schiver goes to Mumbai for 3.20 Cr!! Second costliest player so far in the auction.



  • 3:21 PM IST


    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: Mumbai miss out on Deepti Sharma as UP win the bid.



  • 2:52 PM IST


    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Mumbai Indian have bagged India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur for 1.80 Cr!!



  • 2:50 PM IST


    LIVE Mumbai Indians Squad, WPL Auction: Mandhana goes to RCB for 3.40 cr.







Published Date: February 13, 2023 4:27 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh