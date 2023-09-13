September 14, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Virtual Semis For a Date With India

1 min read
7 hours ago admin


LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4

Sri Lanka gtake on Pakistan on Thursday in a Super 4 game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo for a spot in the final. The winner of the game takes on India in the final. That means, it is all to play for when the two sides meet. The concerning factor is that there are high chances of rain playing spoilsport. The forecasts shows that there is an eighty per cent chance of precipitation. That is certainly not good news for fans who want to see the two teams clash.

 

 



Source link

More Stories

1 min read

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Eyes on The SKIES!

7 hours ago admin
2 min read

Polands Short Track Skater Maliszewska Suspended For Breaking Anti-Doping Rules

7 hours ago admin
2 min read

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- Asia Cup 2023, Super Four Match 5

8 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

1 min read

LIVE UPDATES – Pak vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Virtual Semis For a Date With India

7 hours ago admin
1 min read

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Eyes on The SKIES!

7 hours ago admin
2 min read

Polands Short Track Skater Maliszewska Suspended For Breaking Anti-Doping Rules

7 hours ago admin
2 min read

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- Asia Cup 2023, Super Four Match 5

8 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights