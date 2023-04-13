LIVE Updates | Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Score: Gill Fifty Powers GT To 6-Wicket Win





LIVE Updates | Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Score

Opting to bowl, defending champions Gujarat Titans restricted Punjab Kings to 153 for eight in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Thursday. Matthew Short was the top-scorer for PBKS with a 24-ball 36. Towards the end, Sam Curran (22) and M Shahrukh Khan (22) played some big shots to take PBKS past the 150-run mark. For GT, debutant Mohit Sharma (2/18), Rashid Khan (1/26), Alzarri Joseph (1/32), Mohammed Shami (1/44) and Josh Little (1/31) picked up the wickets.





