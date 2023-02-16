LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final, BEN vs SAU, Day 1 Score: Shahbaz, Porel Stage FIGHTBACK

live
LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final, Bengal vs Saurashtra
After a splendid season, Bengal and Saurashtra find themselves on the cusp of winning the Ranji Trophy title. n Thursday, Bengal host Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the Ranji final. It is expected to be a mouthwatering game as both teams are well-matched. Saurashtra has won the toss and opted to bowl.
Bengal vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2023 Final match Predicted 11
Bengal: Manoj Tiwary (C), Anustup Majumdar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel, S Mondal, W Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, P Chakraborty
Saurashtra: Arpit Vasavada, SS Patel, Jay Gohil, Navneet Vora, Chirag Jani, Sheldon Jackson, Harvik Desai, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut