LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final, BEN vs SAU, Day 1 Score: Shahbaz, Porel Stage FIGHTBACK

Ranji Trophy Final Bengal vs Saurashtra Live Score Day 1: Follow ball-by-ball commentary, live scores and updates. Check LIVE streaming details.

Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score, Bengal vs Saurashtra Match Updates

LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final, Bengal vs Saurashtra

After a splendid season, Bengal and Saurashtra find themselves on the cusp of winning the Ranji Trophy title. n Thursday, Bengal host Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the Ranji final. It is expected to be a mouthwatering game as both teams are well-matched. Saurashtra has won the toss and opted to bowl.

Bengal vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2023 Final match Predicted 11

Bengal: Manoj Tiwary (C), Anustup Majumdar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel, S Mondal, W Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, P Chakraborty

Saurashtra: Arpit Vasavada, SS Patel, Jay Gohil, Navneet Vora, Chirag Jani, Sheldon Jackson, Harvik Desai, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut




  • 12:58 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: Porel and Porel have staged a fightback. It is still a mountain to climb from here, but at least the Bengal batters are showing some spine.



  • 12:36 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: Porel has got a flurry of boundaries after lunch. Most of them have come behind the wicket. This has a lot to do with the pace of the ball. LIVE | BEN: 108/6 vs SAU



  • 12:30 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: A little bit of urgency and runs are coming. Bengal would look to bounce on this momentum. This is a good little period for them as they go past 100.



  • 12:24 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: A few loose deliveries and Porel picks up two crucial boundaries of Unadkat. The runs are coming, this is good for Bengal. LIVE | BEN: 91/6 vs SAU



  • 12:21 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: Shahbaz finds himself luck as that does not go to hand. He picks up a boundary, but Unadkat would draw a lot of confidence from that.



  • 12:18 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: Prerak starts proceedings with the ball after lunch. He is coming around the wicket and is getting the ball to come back in.



  • 12:06 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: The two batters would have to take fresh guard again and that would not be easy. An interesting session coming up. Do not go anywhere.



  • 12:05 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: Things are looking gloomy for Bengal. However, there is a chance of a fightback if this last recognised pair of Shahbaz and Abishek Porel stitch a big partnership.



  • 11:35 AM IST


    LUNCH | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: It has been a session that has belonged to Saurashtra. They picked up six wickets after opting to bowl first. Chetan Sakariya and Jaydev Unadkat were the stars, picking five of the six wickets. For Bengal, Shahbaz Ahmed holds the key from here.



  • 11:26 AM IST


    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: Big relief for Shahbaz, he survives. The umpire took his time to check if the catch was clean or not. The third umpire reckoned the evidence was not conclusive and hence the batter gets a lifeline. LIVE | BEN: 77/6 vs SAU







Published Date: February 16, 2023 11:57 AM IST



Updated Date: February 16, 2023 12:57 PM IST







