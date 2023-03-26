LIVE Updates | RCB Unbox Event: Terrific Trio Reunion in SPOTLIGHT





LIVE Updates | RCB Unbox Event

Ahead of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise has organised a special event for the fans. The RCB unbox event is set to take place today at the Chinnaswamy stadium. The event will see the reunion of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

What Is RCB Unbox Event?

The franchise will honour Gayle and De Villiers at the RCB Unbox event for their contributions to the franchise. Their jersey numbers 17 (ABD) and 333 (Gayle) will be retired permanently as a tribute and both the legendary cricketers will be inducted into RCB Hall Of Fame.





