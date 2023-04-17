LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: All Eyes on Kohli vs Dhoni BLOCKBUSTER

LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Speaking on ‘Stars on Star’, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja spoke about the atmosphere in the CSK dugout, he said “CSK management and the owners never put any pressure on any players. Even now after 11 years with CSK, they have the same attitude and the approach. They’ll never make you feel low even when you aren’t performing well. There is no senior and junior kind of thing there. Even any youngster from U19 will get the same respect and treatment like other senior players. No pressure at all. No biasness among any players, whether they are playing or not.”