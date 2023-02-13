Home

LIVE UPDATES | Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: RCB Rope In Richa Ghosh

LIVE RCB WPL 2023 Auction: Stay tuned to this space to get the latest updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Women’s Premier League 2023 mega auction.

Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited purchased the Bangalore franchise for Rs 901 crore. United Spirits, which was acquired by the Diageo group, owns the group. RCB will enter the Auction with a purse of Rs 12 crore like the rest of the franchises. Each team has the option of purchasing between 15 and 18 players. The base price for players ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The RCB franchise is yet to taste success in 15 seasons and they would like to change that in the inaugural season of WPL.

Which TV channel will live telecast WPL Auction 2023?

Sports 18 Network channels will live telecast WPL Auction from 2:30 PM IST on February 13.

WPL Auction Live Streaming App?

Live Streaming of the WPL Auction will be available on the Jio Cinema App.





















