LIVE Updates | SL vs UAE, ICC WC 2023 Qualifier Cricket Score: UAE In Spot Of Bother

The 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka find themselves in a precarious situation where they need to win the qualification matches to seal a spot for themselves in the ICC WC 2023. The Lankans take on United Arab Emirates in their opening game of the campaign at Bulawayo today. Without a doubt, the current Asia Cup champions would start overwhelming favourites.

SL vs UAE Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind(w), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara















