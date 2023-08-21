August 21, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup Announcement: Rohit, Agarkar Set to REVEAL Side

1 min read
1 hour ago admin


LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup Announcement

Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar is set to announce the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 today. The announcement will happen from Delhi as per reports. As per reports, the announcement would happen at 1:30 PM IST. There are question marks over Shreyas Iyer’s fitness and it would be interesting to see he gets picked or not. During the Asia Cup, India play arch-rivals Pakistan twice and both the games would draw massive crowds. India play their opener against Pakistan on September 2.



Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Harmanpreet Kaur Has No Regrets On Bangladesh Outburst Says, Do Not Think I Said Anything Wrong To Any Player

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

From Turmoil To Triumph, Spain Earns Its First Womens World Cup Title With A 1-0 Win Over England

6 hours ago admin
1 min read

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI To Announce India Squad On Today; Rohit-Agarkar To Address Media

6 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

1 min read

LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup Announcement: Rohit, Agarkar Set to REVEAL Side

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Harmanpreet Kaur Has No Regrets On Bangladesh Outburst Says, Do Not Think I Said Anything Wrong To Any Player

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

From Turmoil To Triumph, Spain Earns Its First Womens World Cup Title With A 1-0 Win Over England

6 hours ago admin
1 min read

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI To Announce India Squad On Today; Rohit-Agarkar To Address Media

6 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights