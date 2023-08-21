LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup Announcement: Rohit, Agarkar Set to REVEAL Side





LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup Announcement

Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar is set to announce the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 today. The announcement will happen from Delhi as per reports. As per reports, the announcement would happen at 1:30 PM IST. There are question marks over Shreyas Iyer’s fitness and it would be interesting to see he gets picked or not. During the Asia Cup, India play arch-rivals Pakistan twice and both the games would draw massive crowds. India play their opener against Pakistan on September 2.





Source link

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...