LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Lyca Kovai Kings Rope in Sai Sudarshan For a Record 21.6 Lakhs

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 9 min.


live

TNPL 2023 Auction: Lyca Kovai Kings Rope in Sai Sudarshan For a Record 21.6 Lakhs. Tamil Nadu Premier League – 942 players set to go under the hammer in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, Friday. Check LIVE Streaming details.

So, we are moments away from the start of the TNPL auction. This is the first time there will be an auction for TNPL after six seasons. 942 state players would go under the hammer. The big names at the auction are Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, Sai Kishore, and others. The auction will be held on the 23rd and 24th of February 2023 at Mahabalipuram. As eight teams are preparing for the auction, big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Shahrukh Khan have all been retained by their respective franchises.




  • 6:21 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Vignesh L and Suresh Babu remain unsold. Silambarsan R is under the hammer.



  • 6:20 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Tirupur Tamizhans get Periyasamy G. The franchisee buys the cricketer for 5.8 Lakh.



  • 6:19 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Aushik Srinivas remains unsold



  • 6:12 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: The auction begins again. This will be the last set of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 auction.



  • 6:08 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Sai Sudarshan has earned more in TNPL than IPL. The youngster pocketed a pay cheque of 21.6 Lakh in TNPL while pocketing 20 Lakh in IPL.



  • 5:57 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: There is a 30-minute break that is taking place now and the final session would take place after that. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.



  • 5:33 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Another expensive buy at the backend of the opening day of the TNPL auction. Madurai Panthers get Hari Nishaanth for Rs 12.2 Lakhs.



  • 5:29 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Lyca Kovai Kings secure the services of M Mohammed for 10.6 lakhs. This is a solid buy for the Kovai Kings. Hari Nishaant next.



  • 4:50 PM IST


    LIVE | TNPL Auction: Former Madurai Panthers captain, NS Chaturved will now play for Tirupur Tamhizans for 8 lakhs. Abhishek Tanwar will ply his trade for Salem Spartans.







Published Date: February 23, 2023 5:24 PM IST



Updated Date: February 23, 2023 5:26 PM IST







