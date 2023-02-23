3.7 C
LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction: Lyca Kovai Kings Rope in Sai Sudarshan For a Record 21.6 Lakhs

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 9 min.


live

TNPL 2023 Auction: Lyca Kovai Kings Rope in Sai Sudarshan For a Record 21.6 Lakhs. Tamil Nadu Premier League – 942 players set to go under the hammer in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, Friday. Check LIVE Streaming details.

LIVE Updates | TNPL 2023 Auction

So, we are moments away from the start of the TNPL auction. This is the first time there will be an auction for TNPL after six seasons. 942 state players would go under the hammer. The big names at the auction are Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, Sai Kishore, and others. The auction will be held on the 23rd and 24th of February 2023 at Mahabalipuram. As eight teams are preparing for the auction, big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Shahrukh Khan have all been retained by their respective franchises.




  • 4:50 PM IST


    LIVE | TNPL Auction: Former Madurai Panthers captain, NS Chaturved will now play for Tirupur Tamhizans for 8 lakhs. Abhishek Tanwar will ply his trade for Salem Spartans.



  • 4:37 PM IST


    LIVE | TNPL Auction: Kaushik Gandhi, Jagganath Sinivas will play for Salem Spartans, R Satish like last year will play for Chepauk Super Gillies, Anirudh Sitaram will ply his trade for Tirupur Tamhizans and Nellai Royal Kings lap up Aswin Crist.



  • 4:15 PM IST


    LIVE | TNPL Auction: SOLD!! Sai Kishore goes to Tirupur Tamizhans for 13 lakhs. KB Arun Karthik is lapped up by Nellai Royal Kings, whereas Murugan Ashwin will play for Madurai Panthers.



  • 4:12 PM IST


    LIVE | TNPL Auction: All eyes are now on Sai Kishore! Gujarat Titans spinner has gone past 12 lakhs!



  • 3:53 PM IST


    LIVE | TNPL Auction: SOLD!! Lyca Kovai Kings lap up Sai Sudarshan for a record 21.6 lakhs!



  • 3:49 PM IST


    LIVE | TNPL Auction: The franchises are doing their every bit to get Sai’s signature! He has gone past 20 lakhs, which is more than his IPL price. Impressive!



  • 3:44 PM IST


    LIVE | TNPL Auction: It was quite expected! Sai Sudarshan is now the most expensive player in the ongoing auction. He has gone past Sanjay Yadav’s price.



  • 3:43 PM IST


    LIVE | TNPL Auction: It’s Sai Sudarshan this time around! Trichy and Dindigul are going after the IPL champion with Gujarat Titans.



  • 3:22 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | TNPL Auction: Madurai Panthers till now have the most money left in their purse- 42.35 lakhs. Whereas Chepauk Super Gillies have only 15.6 lakhs left in their bank.







Published Date: February 23, 2023 3:55 PM IST



Updated Date: February 23, 2023 3:55 PM IST







