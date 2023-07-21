July 21, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

LIVE Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score, Day 2: Kohli on Cusp of 29th Test Century

2 min read
34 mins ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score, Day 2: Kohli on Cusp of 29th Test Century

live

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: West Indies vs India, 2nd Test – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Virat Kohli

87* (161) 8×4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

36 (84) 4×4, 0x6

Kraigg Brathwaite

(2-1-1-0)*

Jomel Warrican

(25-5-55-1)

Ind vs WI, Ind vs WI schedule, Ind vs WI live streaming, Ind vs WI live score streaming, Ind vs WI live scire, Ind vs WI live updates, Windies vs India 2nd Test, Windies vs India 2nd Test schedule, Windies vs India 2nd Test live score, Windies vs India 2nd Test live score streaming, Windies vs India 2nd Test live updates, Cricket News, WI vs Ind 2nd Test, WI vs Ind 2nd Test schedule, WI vs Ind 2nd Test live score, WI vs Ind 2nd Test live streaming, WI vs Ind 2nd Test live score streaming
West Indies vs India, 2nd Test – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: India could score only 61 runs in the second session and lost four wickets to be 182/4 at Tea on Day 1 against West Indies in the second Test. Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck half-centuries each as India reached 121/0 at lunch. While Rohit was out for 80, Jaiswal departed for 57. Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane too perished without adding much. Virat Kohli is batting in the middle.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

4 min read

The Caribbean Calypso Conquers All; The Era Of Giants

23 mins ago admin
3 min read

How to Watch Coverage On TV And Online

45 mins ago admin
3 min read

Courtney Walsh Rates Virat Kohli Second After Sachin Tendulkar Among Indias Greatest

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Chaitanya Kanhai Releases New Song ‘Bhakti Bomb’ – A Beautiful Tribute to Devotion and Music

14 mins ago
4 min read

Sony India Launches new WF-C700N truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds with Comfortable, Stable Fit and Immersive Sound

14 mins ago
4 min read

The Caribbean Calypso Conquers All; The Era Of Giants

23 mins ago admin
2 min read

LIVE Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score, Day 2: Kohli on Cusp of 29th Test Century

34 mins ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights