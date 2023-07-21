LIVE Updates | WI vs IND, 2nd Test Score, Day 2: Will Rain Play SPOILSPORT?

Home

Summary







Run Rate: (Current: 3.43) Last Wicket: Ajinkya Rahane b Shannon Gabriel 8 (36) – 182/4 in 50.4 Over Virat Kohli 87* (161) 8×4, 0x6 Ravindra Jadeja 36 (84) 4×4, 0x6 Kraigg Brathwaite (2-1-1-0)* Jomel Warrican (25-5-55-1)

West Indies vs India, 2nd Test – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: India could score only 61 runs in the second session and lost four wickets to be 182/4 at Tea on Day 1 against West Indies in the second Test. Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck half-centuries each as India reached 121/0 at lunch. While Rohit was out for 80, Jaiswal departed for 57. Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane too perished without adding much. Virat Kohli is batting in the middle.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel















