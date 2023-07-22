  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Sports

LIVE Updates | WI vs IND, 2nd Test Score: India Search For Wickets On Day 3

admin July 22, 2023 0 2 min read


  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | WI vs IND, 2nd Test Score: India Search For Wickets On Day 3

live

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: West Indies vs India, 2nd Test – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming deets. India Search For Wickets On Day 3.

Kirk Mckenzie

14* (25) 1×4, 1×6

Kraigg Brathwaite (C)

37 (128) 3×4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

(10-6-12-1)*

Ravichandran Ashwin

(14-3-29-0)

Ind vs WI, Ind vs WI schedule, Ind vs WI live streaming, Ind vs WI live score streaming, Ind vs WI live scire, Ind vs WI live updates, Windies vs India 2nd Test, Windies vs India 2nd Test schedule, Windies vs India 2nd Test live score, Windies vs India 2nd Test live score streaming, Windies vs India 2nd Test live updates, Cricket News, WI vs Ind 2nd Test, WI vs Ind 2nd Test schedule, WI vs Ind 2nd Test live score, WI vs Ind 2nd Test live streaming, WI vs Ind 2nd Test live score streaming
West Indies vs India, 2nd Test – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: West Indies were 86 for 1 at stumps on Day 2 in reply to India’s first innings 438 all out in the second Test. Indian bowlers were able to get just one West Indies wicket in the post-tea session with Ravindra Jadeja giving the breakthrough by dismissing opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33). Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who stitched 71 runs with Chanderpaul for the opening wicket, was batting on 37 in company with Kirk McKenzie (14 batting) at the draw of stumps after the home side began their first innings from the first ball of the final session. India, who had won the first Test of the two-match series by an innings and 141 runs, are ahead by 352 runs. Earlier, star batter Virat Kohli struck his 76th international hundred and 29th Test ton on his 500th match as India were all out for 438 in 128 overs at tea after resuming the day at 288/4. Ravichandran Ashwin struck a fine 56 off 78 balls while Jadeja chipped in with 61. On the first day on Thursday, captain Rohit Sharma (80 off 143 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) had struck half-centuries for the visitors after being sent into bat.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

At 37, Shikhar Dhawan Still Draws Inspirations From Youngsters; Recalls Learnings From Suryakumar Yadav

Home Sports At 37, Shikhar Dhawan Still Draws Inspirations From Youngsters; Recalls Learnings From Suryakumar Yadav Shikhar Dhawan has played in the 2013 and 2017 […]

July 21, 2023 0 3 min read

Moahmmed Siraj Takes Brilliant One-Handed Catch During 1st Test Between Ind-WI

Home Sports Moahmmed Siraj Takes Brilliant One-Handed Catch During 1st Test Between Ind-WI | WATCH Siraj had to run back and then leap and grab. […]

July 13, 2023 0 1 min read

Lionel Messi Stars With Injury-Time Goal On Inter Miami Debut In Leagues Cup

Home Sports Lionel Messi Stars With Injury-Time Goal On Inter Miami Debut In Leagues Cup | WATCH VIDEO A World Cup winner with Argentine, Lionel […]

July 22, 2023 0 2 min read

Indian Womens Hockey Team Gear Up To Kick Off Germany Tour Against China

Home Sports Indian Women’s Hockey Team Gear Up To Kick Off Germany Tour Against China The Indian women’s hockey team will face off against China […]

July 15, 2023 0 2 min read
    Verified by MonsterInsights