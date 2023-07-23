  • 6291968677
LIVE Updates | WI vs IND, 2nd Test Score: Jaiswal-Rohit Lead Charge For India

admin July 23, 2023


LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: West Indies vs India, 2nd Test – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Jaiswal-Rohit Lead Charge For India. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

37* (28) 4×4, 1×6

Shubman Gill

0 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Shannon Gabriel

(2-0-11-1)*

Jason Holder

(4-0-26-0)

West Indies vs India, 2nd Test – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: West Indies were 86 for 1 at stumps on Day 2 in reply to India’s first innings 438 all out in the second Test. Indian bowlers were able to get just one West Indies wicket in the post-tea session with Ravindra Jadeja giving the breakthrough by dismissing opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33). Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who stitched 71 runs with Chanderpaul for the opening wicket, was batting on 37 in company with Kirk McKenzie (14 batting) at the draw of stumps after the home side began their first innings from the first ball of the final session. India, who had won the first Test of the two-match series by an innings and 141 runs, are ahead by 352 runs. Earlier, star batter Virat Kohli struck his 76th international hundred and 29th Test ton on his 500th match as India were all out for 438 in 128 overs at tea after resuming the day at 288/4. Ravichandran Ashwin struck a fine 56 off 78 balls while Jadeja chipped in with 61. On the first day on Thursday, captain Rohit Sharma (80 off 143 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) had struck half-centuries for the visitors after being sent into bat.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel










