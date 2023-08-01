August 1, 2023

LIVE Updates, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score: Mukesh Kumar Rocks West Indies, India Get Perfect Start

LIVE Updates, WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI Score:

An improved and organised batting performance will be top priority for the Indian team when they take on West Indies in the third and final ODI at Trinidad on Tuesday. India started the series with a five-wicket win before slumping to a six-wicket loss in the next. There is a little bit of doubt over Virat Kohli’s availability after he didn’t travel with the side. With the series at stake, it will also be interesting to see whether regular Rohit Sharma makes himself available in the playing XI.



