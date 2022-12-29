Sports

Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo

Liverpool accomplished the signing of Netherlands ahead Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three objectives on the World Cup, will formally be a part of the Premier League membership when the switch window opens on Sunday.

PSV introduced on Monday that it had agreed to the switch for an undisclosed price, describing it as a “record” for the Dutch club.

“This is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can (do) and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years,” Gakpo instructed Liverpool’s web site.

Gakpo scored 55 objectives and supplied 50 assists in 159 appearances for PSV.

Chelsea deal

Chelsea has agreed to signal striker David Datro Fofana from Norwegian membership Molde.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast worldwide will be a part of Chelsea on New 12 months’s Day, the Premier League membership confirmed Wednesday.

Phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Fofana was the main scorer for Molde, one among Erling Haaland’s former golf equipment, with 15 league objectives final season. He is made three appearances for his nationwide workforce.

Molde’s assertion famous that Fofana is trying ahead to following within the footsteps of his idol, Didier Drogba.





