Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo

Liverpool accomplished the signing of Netherlands ahead Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three objectives on the World Cup, will formally be a part of the Premier League membership when the switch window opens on Sunday.
“I really feel actually good, I am actually excited to be right here. I am trying ahead to start out coaching and begin taking part in for this wonderful membership.”
Watch Cody Gakpo’s first interview completely on @LFCTV GO ⤵
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 28, 2022
PSV introduced on Monday that it had agreed to the switch for an undisclosed price, describing it as a “record” for the Dutch club.
“This is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can (do) and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years,” Gakpo instructed Liverpool’s web site.
Gakpo scored 55 objectives and supplied 50 assists in 159 appearances for PSV.
Chelsea deal
Chelsea has agreed to signal striker David Datro Fofana from Norwegian membership Molde.
Chelsea FC has reached a pre-agreement with Molde FK for the switch of David Datro Fofana. 🤝
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2022
The 20-year-old Ivory Coast worldwide will be a part of Chelsea on New 12 months’s Day, the Premier League membership confirmed Wednesday.
Phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed.
Fofana was the main scorer for Molde, one among Erling Haaland’s former golf equipment, with 15 league objectives final season. He is made three appearances for his nationwide workforce.
Molde’s assertion famous that Fofana is trying ahead to following within the footsteps of his idol, Didier Drogba.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Mohammad Amir Making A Comeback To Pakistan Cricket Workforce? Pacer’s Massive Declare | Cricket Information
[ad_1] Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is perhaps taking part in for Pakistan once more, hinted the nation’s one other star...
Haaland units PL scoring document in Man Metropolis’s 3-1 win over Leeds
[ad_1] Erling Haaland set a Premier League scoring document in Manchester Metropolis’s 3-1 win over Leeds. At this tempo, it...
Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan’s T20I captain
[ad_1] All-rounder Rashid Khan has been appointed as Afghanistan’s new captain for T20 Internationals. He replaces Mohammad Nabi, who stepped...
Mitchell Starc to overlook third Check in opposition to South Africa
[ad_1] Australia quick bowler Mitchell Starc will miss the third and ultimate Check in opposition to South Africa resulting from...
Djokovic cannot overlook Australian deportation however needs to maneuver on
[ad_1] By AFP ADELAIDE: Novak Djokovic admitted on Thursday that being deported from Australia was an expertise he’ll always remember, nevertheless...
Ravichandran Ashwin Is A Nice Bowling All Rounder. Stats Show That | Cricket Information
[ad_1] Ravichandran Ashwin gave cricket-crazy India the right Christmas present when he completed off the nerve-wrecking chase towards Bangladesh in...
Average Rating