Watch PRO Skijor Video HERENEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Lobos 1707 has been named the Official Tequila Sponsor of PRO Skijor, aligning its Premium West brand world with the launch of North America’s first professional skijoring series and its inaugural Frontier Tour, beginning January 2026.
THE FRONTIER TOUR EXPERIENCEEach Frontier Tour stop will transform local fairgrounds and arenas into snow-packed playgrounds, complete with freestyle aerials, timed heats, and divisions ranging from first-timers to pros. Expect music, food, Western and ski-inspired vendors, and the kind of crowd energy that rivals a Friday-night rodeo. Main tour divisions – competing for points, titles, and cash prizes – include:
- Pro-Open: Elite-level athletes
- Sport: Intermediate-level athletes
- Women’s: Women’s novice-to-intermediate levels competing against other snowboarders only.
- All-Around: Cross Athletes in novice-to-intermediate levels, where teammates must make one run riding the horse and one run skiing.
- Novice Division: Open to all beginning-level participants.
- Century: Open to all novice-to-intermediate levels, where the combined age of the horseback rider and skier must equal 100 years or greater.
- Teen: Open to all novice-to-intermediate levels, with participants ages 13-17.
- Lil’ Buckaroo & Ponies Only: For children 12 and under, celebrating the sport’s generational appeal.
2026 FRONTIER TOUR SCHEDULE
|
EVENT
|
LOCATION
|
DATES
|
Heber City, UT
|
Wasatch Events Center
|
January 16-17
|
Bozeman, MT
|
Gallatin County Fairgrounds
|
January 24-25
|
Logan, UT
|
Cache County Fairgrounds
|
January 30-31
|
Boise, ID
|
Ford Idaho Center
|
February 6-7
|
Driggs, ID
|
Teton County Fairgrounds
|
February 21-22
|
Championship Weekend
|
Utah State Fairpark, Salt Lake City, UT
|
February 27-March 1
Lobos 1707 is a premium tequila and mezcal house rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and modern expression, crafted in Jalisco, Mexico and refined in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, with a signature finish in Pedro Ximénez (PX) sherry casks that creates a layered, distinguished flavor profile. Guided by founder Diego Osorio and a collective of cultural leaders, the brand blends tradition with contemporary artistry and has earned more than 30 gold and double gold medals across top competitions including the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, and LA Spirits Awards, with Forbes recognizing it as one of the “Five Best Tequilas in the World.” For more from the pack, follow @Lobos1707 and please enjoy responsibly. About PRO Skijor:
PRO Skijor is a new professional sports series dedicated to advancing competitive skijoring across North America. Founded by Utah skijoring pioneers Brian Gardner and Joe Loveridge, along with media executives Greg Lipstone and Chris Castallo, the league blends top-level competition with the heritage of the American West to forge a bold new chapter in winter sports. Skijoring, where a horse and rider pull a skier through a snow-packed course featuring jumps, gates, and obstacles, embodies PRO Skijor’s mission to unite sport, storytelling, and community for a new generation of fans. SOURCE Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal
Source link
Leave a Reply