Lobos 1707 Named Official Tequila Sponsor of PRO Skijor Frontier Tour

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Lobos 1707 has been named the Official Tequila Sponsor of PRO Skijor, aligning its Premium West brand world with the launch of North America’s first professional skijoring series and its inaugural Frontier Tour, beginning January 2026.