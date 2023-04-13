Home

IPL 2023: Lockie Fersugon Hopes Andre Russell Returns To Form Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.



Andre Ruusell talks with SRH’s Akeal Hosain at Eden Gardens. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: Andre Russell may have scored just 36 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders in the first three games of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, but pacer Lockie Ferguson hopes the West Indian returns to form against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday at Eden Gardens.

Russell got out cheaply for 0 and 1, even as KKR secured splendid wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in their previous two matches. But Ferguson said a big knock is due from the explosive Jamaican batter.

“I don’t think Andre is underperforming. He played well in the first game (35 vs Punjab Kings), then he had a couple of early dismissals. I would say he’s far from underperforming,” Ferguson told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

“We all know what Andre can do, particularly here that was my first season and first experience of Andre, and Jesus! I’ve not seen a guy hit a ball like that. I’m sure he will put us a show for us tomorrow night,” he said, recalling his first season in KKR in 2019.

The Kiwi pacer returned to KKR after being traded from Gujarat Titans along with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Playing under an Indian coach in Chandrakant Pandit, Ferguson said he’s doing a great job in creating a fine team atmosphere.

“It’s been a great experience with Chandru from the start. I love his honesty. He gets around all the players. He knows how the team’s morale is and how we are going to go about our business as a team.

“Probably from the outset, it’s just win or loss but it’s about that consistency and try to create a culture and a team value that has Chandru brought into the team from an early stage. It’s nice to have him lead from the front,” he said.











