BOSTON

Jan. 20, 2026



Long Home Boston Red Sox (CNW Group/LONG HOME)



/PRNewswire/ –, a family-owned home improvement company serving homeowners across New England, today announced a new partnership with the Boston Red Sox, becoming the Official Roofing Company of the Boston Red Sox.The partnership brings together two organizations deeply rooted in New England communities, each built on decades of trust, reliability, and pride. By aligning with the Boston Red Sox, one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world, Long Home reinforces its commitment to craftsmanship, customer care, and serving homeowners who value proven quality and long-term relationships.said Johnny DePaola Jr., Head of Marketing and Technology at Long Home.As part of the partnership, Long Home will collaborate with the Boston Red Sox across a range of in-stadium, broadcast, and digital platforms, creating meaningful touchpoints that connect the brand with fans throughout New England. These integrations are designed to engage audiences in authentic ways throughout the season, reinforcing Long Home’s commitment to quality, trust, and community connection across the region.said Troup Parkinson, EVP, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer, Boston Red Sox.This partnership is designed to serve homeowners across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, and Connecticut (excluding Fairfield County)—many of whom are making long-term investments in their homes and families. By aligning with a trusted New England institution like the Boston Red Sox, Long Home connects with homeowners who value brands that stand the test of time. The timing of the partnership reflects Long Home’s continued growth and long-term investment in the region. As the company expands its presence across New England, the partnership with the Red Sox provides a powerful platform to engage homeowners through a shared legacy of excellence, pride, and community connection. Additional elements of the partnership include fan engagement initiatives, including social media activations hosted by Long Home that will give fans opportunities to win Boston Red Sox tickets and engage with the team throughout the season.is a home improvement company specializing in roofing and bathroom remodeling solutions, serving homeowners across New England and the East Coast. Backed by the trusted Long family of brands, homeowners have relied on the Long name for home improvement solutions for over eight decades, built on a foundation of expert craftsmanship, dependable service, and long-term value. SOURCE LONG HOME