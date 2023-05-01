Home

KL Rahul Injury Update: LSG Captain Taken Off The Field During IPL 2023 Match vs RCB

During the last ball of the second over KL Rahul was fielding on the boundary while saving the four the captain slipped and seems like KL had a hammy.

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul got injured during the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. During the last ball of the second over Lucknow’s captain was chasing the ball in his attempt to save a boundary, slipped in the process, and from the naked eye, it looks like he has done his hamstring.

The physio was out there to have a look almost immediately. Later the stretcher came out and a couple of team members helped Rahul to his feet. He was seen limping off the field. Mark Howard on air confirmed that Krunal Pandya has taken over the captaincy.

The video of KL Rahul went viral on social media. Here is the video:

Kl Rahul injured pic.twitter.com/EuYpDavkxc — Aakash Chopra (@Aakash_Vani_1) May 1, 2023

Earlier, Faf du Plessis won the toss for RCB and elected to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 43 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The last time these two teams met in the competition, Lucknow successfully chased down 213 on the last ball of a high-scoring match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10.

After winning the toss, du Plessis said Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood comes in for David Willey, who is now out of the competition due to injury and uncapped India wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat replaces Shahbaz Ahmed in the playing eleven.

“There will be little more turn in the second innings, I feel. I feel much better now. Our squad is well-suited for these conditions. It is just about batting well tonight,” he said.

Lucknow skipper K.L. Rahul said off-spin all-rounder K. Gowtham comes into the playing eleven in place of fast bowler Avesh Khan. “It is just going to be hard work on this pitch for both teams.”

“Having played here twice, we know that spin will be used more than pace here. Just want to hold our composure during crunch moments. The only thing we spoke about is to not come with a fixed mindset and we gotta bowl well and restrict them to a low total,” he said.

Lucknow arrive in Monday’s match at their home ground on the back of a 56-run win over Punjab Kings at Mohali. On the other hand, Bangalore enter the first of their five straight-away matches after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders at home by 21 runs.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra and Yash Thakur

Substitutes: Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj

Substitutes: Harshal Patel, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed











