LSG-RCBs HILARIOUS Twitter War Steals Show After Bangalore Beat Lucknow in IPL 2023 Match

IPL 2023: And finally, with a Kohli picture where the former RCB captain asks the crowd to shut up, it tweeted: “Adab se hara diye!” 

LSG-RCB Twitter War (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: If there was a match played on the cricket field in Ekana stadium between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, there was also another match played between the two teams on social media. After Lucknow got the better of Bangalore when they met for the first time in IPL 2023, they posted a tweet that seemed to be meant to roast RCB. Now, after the thrilling 18-run win on Monday, RCB has given LSG a counter to the old post from Lucknow.

LSG on April 10 had posted: “Ladies & gentlemen, this is how you… .”

RCB’s response after the Monday win: “Adab se Haraye.”

Well, things did not stop there and Lucknow responded to the RCB tweet.

LSG wrote: “Aur adab se tweet bhi kiye. 1-1 and hope we meet again. Enjoy your night!”

And finally, with a Kohli picture where the former RCB captain asks the crowd to shut up, it tweeted: “Adab se hara diye!” 




Published Date: May 2, 2023 8:13 AM IST







