LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Stunned After Moeen Ali Dismisses Karan Sharma | WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants are missing the services of regular captain KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat, both of whom are out with injuries.

MS Dhoni gives a shocking reaction after Moeen Ali’s catch against LSG. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was left stunned after Moeen Ali took a return catch to dismiss Karan Sharma during their match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday in ongoing IPL 2023.

The incident happened during the 10th over of the LSG innings. With the scoreboard pressure creeping on Karan Sharma, the uncapped Indian danced down the ground and tried to slam the England spinner down the ground.

But he didn’t get the elevation right and hit straight back to Moeen who held his hand for a reverse cup in order to save his face and completed sharp caught and bowled catch.

You know it’s a stunning grab when even Dhoni goes 😯 Rate this Moeen Ali catch 👇#LSGvCSK #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/4iUBlBehZi — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 3, 2023

Sending LSG to bat first after winning the toss, CSK made the best-possible start dismissing half of their side with just 44 runs on board within 10 overs. Moeen Ali started the LSG slide by dismissing dangerous Kyle Mayers before Maheesh Theekshana picked up Manan Vohra and Krunal Pandya in the same over.

Ravindra Jadeja cleaned Marcus Stoinis with a peach of a delivery that turned big before Ali took a return catch from karan Sharma that left Dhoni stunned. However, it was young Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran, who steadied the ship with a 59-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Although, Pooran was dismissed for 20, Badoni continued his fine form to bring up his fifty in just 30 balls to give something for his bowlers to defend. However, the rain gods opened up once again on the day with just four balls remaining in the LSG innings.











