Lucknow: The security at the Ekana Stadium went for a toss when entered the ground on Monday to touch Virat Kohli’s feet during their crucial IPL 2023 encounter against hosts Lucknow Super Giants.

VIRAT KOHLI – THE DEMIGOD OF INDIAN CRICKET pic.twitter.com/Utw0DNTVBv — S. (@Sobuujj) May 1, 2023

While the time if the individual’s entry is not known but Kohli showed a great gesture. The RCB star made the person stand by his shoulders and hugged him before asking him to leave the ground.









Source link