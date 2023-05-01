Home

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Likely to be Interupted by Rain – Check Today’s Lucknow Weather

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Likely to be Interupted by Rain: It has started raining since Sunday evening and on Monday there would be chances of rain playing spoilsport.

Lucknow: It certainly is not a good piece of news for fans in Lucknow who would have been hoping for a full 40-over game at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium on Monday. The Super Giants are set to host the Royal Challengers and it promises to be a great game but for that to happen, the weather would be something everyone would have their eyes on. There are high chances of rain in Lucknow on Monday and the temperature would be around 26-28 degrees Celcius. It has started raining since Sunday evening and on Monday there would be chances of rain playing spoilsport. There is a 48% chance of rain during the day and 42 per cent at night.

LSG vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis/Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Naveen Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur/Yudhvir Singh Charak

RCB: Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai/Karn Sharma, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

LSG vs RCB Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma











