LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Old VIDEO of Virat Kohli Giving Away His Man of The Match Award Goes VIRAL After On-Field Fight at Lucknow

It was a clip from a game between India and Sri Lanka in 2009 when Kohli had his maiden ODI ton while Gambhir had smashed 150.

Kohli-Gambhir Old Video (Image: YouTube Screengrab)

Lucknow: Virat Kohli is facing the heat on social space after his behaviour on Monday during IPL 2023 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. While his spat with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir broke the internet, there is also an old video that is going viral for good reasons. An old clip where Gambhir gives away his Man of the Match award to a young Kohli. It was a clip from a game between India and Sri Lanka in 2009 when Kohli had his maiden ODI ton while Gambhir had smashed 150. The two stitched a 224-run partnership to help India chase down 316 for a seven-wicket win.

Here is the clip:

Long back, Gambhir had reacted to his heartwarming gesture to Kohli in a conversation with Jatin Sapru.

“I didn’t do anything I shouldn’t have done. You might go on to score 100 international hundreds, which I am sure he will because that’s the kind of player he is but you will always remember your first international hundred. I remember my first international hundred that was in Bangladesh and the first ODI hundred against Sri Lanka,” Gambhir had said.

Meanwhile, Bangalore beat Lucknow in a low-scoring thriller at the Ejkana stadium. With the win, RCB have picked up two crucial points.




