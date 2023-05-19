Home

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Seek Top-2 Finish As They Travel To Kolkata Knight Riders’ Fortress

Lucknow Super Giants are at 15 points from 13 matches and a win against KKR would seal their place in top 4. LSG’s final position in IPL 2023 points table depend on how CSK fare against Delhi Capitals.

Kolkata Knight Riders are placed seventh in IPL 2023 points table. (Image: BCCI)

Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) find themselves in a position where the end of their campaign could well rest on how they fare against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. Hardly the best stage for any visiting side to register an emphatic win, but LSG must find two crucial points which could mean a place in the top-2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

As for KKR, their campaign is almost over and all the mathematical permutations may not be enough to see them close to the top four slots. But all they can also do is to try their best and hope that some comes their way.

LSG are at 15 points from 13 matches and 17 points could mean a place in Qualifier 1. But that depends on how Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fare in their last match. CSK’s Nett Run-Rate (NRR) is marginally better than Lucknow’s so LSG must win big if they want to join Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, ensuring a second bite at the final cherry.

As for KKR, they can reach 14 points if they win, and then will have to see how things go in the other matches. But even there, they need something extraordinary in terms of NRR to overtake Rajasthan Royals. Plus, of course, they will have to hope that both Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) lose their games.

That could just be too many ‘ifs’ for KKR.

LSG at one stage were threatening to come off the rails but have managed to recover quite well and two consecutive wins would make them feel quite comfortable as they play their last league game.

LSG have two wins in their last two games but specifically, their win over MI would really boost them. It is not every day that a side manages to get past the rampaging MI batting but LSG did it in style.

Their relatively young bowling manned up brilliantly with Mohsin Khan bowling a superb last over to ensure that the batting giants of IPL 2023 were not able to chase down LSG’s moderate total.

Quite a feat by the bowlers following some superb hitting from Marcus Stoinis and skipper Krunal Pandya’s resolute knock.

KKR’s feat was equally big. Beating CSK in Chennai is a feat and for that they need kudos. Their spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has been in fine nick and Sunil Narine, who finds form just too late, were enough to challenge the formidable Chennai batting while skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh did just enough to stave off the CSK bowlers on a dodgy track.

KKR will be realistic about their chances, which are bleak, while LSG for sure will be firing all guns to make second position. Could well make the difference in terms of how the teams play, though Eden Gardens has been a boost for their side throughout and would hope for a fine finish.















