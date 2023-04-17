Home

IPL 2023: Lucknow vs Chennai Clash Advanced By A Day To May 3 in Lucknow

IPL 2023: Lucknow vs Chennai Clash Advanced By A Day To May 3 in Lucknow. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai, April 17: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been advanced by a day and will now be played on May 3 in Lucknow.

The match, originally scheduled for May 4, 2023, has been rescheduled because of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation elections.

“The Indian Premier League Match 46 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, originally scheduled for May 4 in Lucknow, has now been rescheduled for May 3,” the IPL informed in a statement on Monday.

“The fixture has been revised owing to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation election on May 4. There has been no change in match timings and the game will begin at 3:30 PM IST,” the statement further said.











