Lucknow Vs Hyderabad, IPL 2023: LSG Make It Two Wins From Two Games At Home

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH Match Highlights, Game 10, April 7: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets at the Ekana Stadium. Get all the highlights of LSG vs SRH match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Lucknow Super Giants 121/8 (20.0) 121/5 (15.5) Run Rate: (Current: 7.64) LSG need 1 run in 25 balls at 0.24 rpo Last Wicket: Romario Shepherd lbw b Adil Rashid 0 (1) – 114/5 in 14.2 Over Nicholas Pooran (W) 5* (5) 1×4, 0x6 Marcus Stoinis 10 (13) 2×4, 0x6 T Natarajan (2.5-0-17-0)* Adil Rashid (3-0-23-2)

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a low-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Friday. Spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya (3/18) starred with the bat and the ball. He blew away the Sunrisers top-order to restrict them to a paltry 121/8 before scoring a vital 34 off 23 balls to give LSG their second win of the season. Opting bat, things didn’t pan out Sunrisers’ way as Krunal took the scalps of openers Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal and skipper Aiden Markram. Veteran spinner Amit Mishra (2/23) took two wickets. Rahul Tripathi was the top-scorer for the Sunrisers with 41-ball 35.

PLAYING XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi











