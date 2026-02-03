HOUSTON

Feb. 3, 2026



Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers Revs Up for First-Time NASCAR Sponsorship with the No. 91 Driver Ryan Vargas



/PRNewswire/ — Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers is heading to the track, announcing today the brand will sponsor NASCAR driver Ryan Vargas in the No. 91 Ford Mustang at the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 at Daytona International Speedway.The sponsorship marks the growing mobile pet grooming brand’s entry into motorsports, aligning well with the fan-favorite “Lucky Dog Rule” and with one of NASCAR’s most fan-engaged, pet-friendly drivers. Vargas’ No. 91 will carry Lucky Dog branding in its recently unveiled custom paint scheme featuring a bright yellow base with the Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers logo prominently displayed on the hood and sides of the car. The high-visibility look reflects Lucky Dog’s upbeat brand personality and its commitment to approachable, stress-free care for pets and their owners. “Whether we’re grooming dogs curbside or cheering trackside at Daytona, this sponsorship speaks to the momentum behind Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers and the excitement of motorsports,” said Edris Yousefi, founder of Lucky Dog. “We’re proud to support Ryan Vargas and his dog, Bean, as he takes on the ARCA Menards Series and helps drive our brand onto a national stage.” “I am super excited to partner up with Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers for the ARCA race at Daytona,” said Vargas. “Lucky Dog is rapidly growing across the U.S. and I’m proud to represent an emerging name in the dog grooming space. You can absolutely bet that my dog, Brinza ‘Bean’, will be super excited about this partnership and can’t wait to get groomed by the experts at Lucky Dog!” The ARCA Menards Series serves as a key development level for NASCAR’s rising talent, and the General Tire 200 remains one of the series’ most anticipated events on the schedule. The race will take place on Saturday, Feb. 14, and will air on FOX. Check your local listings to tune in and see the Lucky Dog car on the track for the first time. For more information about Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers, visitis redefining the pet-grooming experience by bringing professional, compassionate care directly to customers’ driveways. Backed by pro groomers, personalized care, and convenience, Lucky Dog is taking its tail-wagging experience nationwide. With more than 75,000 dogs groomed, 1,000+ five-star Google reviews, and a rapidly growing U.S. presence, the brand continues its mission to make grooming easy by bringing care right to your home.Ryan Vargas is a 25-year-old NASCAR driver from La Mirada, California, with a 14-year career across NASCAR’s national and international series. He began racing at age 11 and quickly advanced through the ranks, later competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series with multiple top-10 and top-20 finishes. A graduate of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program, Vargas also raced internationally in the NASCAR Euro and NASCAR Canada Series, earning top-10 championship finishes in both. He is the only driver in NASCAR history to receive the Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award twice and is an advocate for craniofacial awareness through his work with FACES: The National Craniofacial Association. SOURCE Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers