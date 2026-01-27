LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić today announced the launch of 77X, a company he built to create original entertainment, collectibles, merchandise, and live experiences for his fans, and Fan Pass, a free membership platform available now at 77x.world. He is the first athlete to bring everything he creates – from content and products to events and community – into a single direct-to-fan universe, giving members early access to limited drops, exclusive content, and a voice in what gets made. The launch comes during a standout season in which Dončić led the NBA in All-Star fan voting, became the league’s most-viewed player across social platforms, and ranked No. 2 on the NBPA’s top-selling jersey list for the first half of the 2025-26 regular season, according to the NBA and the NBA Players Association. “My fans mean everything to me,” said Dončić. “They’ve supported me at every step. With 77X and Fan Pass, I want to bring them in closer and give them a chance to create and build this with me. Not just watch it happen, but to be a part of it.” A New Model for Athlete-Fan Connection In the traditional sports landscape, an athlete’s content, merchandise, and fan engagement are often fragmented across platforms and partners they don’t control. At the same time, modern fandom is shifting toward always-on, interactive communities and experiences that go far beyond highlights or game nights. With 77X, Dončić is creating a long-term platform that unites media, storytelling, commerce, and community under one roof, with Fan Pass as the gateway. Members can help shape products, unlock exclusive access, and participate directly in Dončić’s creative universe – all while giving him full ownership of the relationship with his global fanbase. “77X is Luka taking ownership of his brand and building directly with his fans,” said Lara Beth Seager, Chief Business and Brand Officer for Luka Dončić, CEO of 77X, and CEO of the Luka Dončić Foundation. “It’s an ecosystem built around his career, passions, and creativity, with Fan Pass giving the community early access, exclusive content, and a voice in everything he does. We believe this is how the next generation of athlete brands will be built.” Key elements of 77X will include:
- Worlds: Original universes and characters for fans to explore over time.
- Entertainment: Animation, games, short-form storytelling, and behind-the-scenes content.
- Drops: Limited run merch and collectibles released directly to fans.
- Access: Fan Pass benefits including early access, exclusive content, and surprise unlocks.
- Live Events: Real-world fan experiences to bring the universe to life.
- Collaborations: Creator and brand partnerships integrated authentically into Luka’s world.
