Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Fantasy Picks, Playing XIs SNR College Cricket Coimbatore 7 PM IST July 12 Mon

By: admin

Date:


  • LKK vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 7 PM IST July 12, Monday

Here is the Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LKK vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction, LKK vs ITT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LKK vs ITT Playing 11s Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 League. 

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
LKK vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Playing 11s For Today's Match SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 7 PM IST July 12, Monday.

TOSS – The toss between Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will take place at 6.30 PM IST

Time – 7 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore. 

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Suresh Kumar

Batters: Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, Radhakrishnan(c)

All-rounders: K Vishal Vaidhya, K Gowtham(vc)

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, H Trilok Nag

LKK vs ITT: Probable Playing XIs

LKK: Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, U Mukilesh, S Sujay, Ram Arvindh, Shahrukh Khan (c), P Hemcharan, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, K Gowtham, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran

ITT: Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, Alliraj Karuppusamy, Radhakrishnan, Vijay Shankar, Tushar Raheja (wk), Ganeshan Periyaswamy, H Trilok Nag, R Sai Kishore










