‘Made Us Really feel Like Loolhay Langray…’: Pakistan Pacer Vents Ire On Ramiz Raja-Led Ex PCB Administration | Cricket Information

Ever since Ramiz Raja was faraway from the publish of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, a number of stakeholders of the sport within the nation have spoken out in opposition to him. Now, veteran Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has additionally criticised the previous PCB administration led by Ramiz, who can be an ex-Pakistan cricket group skipper. Riaz, who has performed 27 Assessments, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Pakistan, stated the previous administration by no means paid heed to gamers’ calls for.

“We had a whole lot of difficulties with the earlier board,” Wahab Riaz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan in an interview to Samaa Information.

The veteran pacer stated that he was made to really feel undesirable. “We have been informed issues ‘You haven’t any concept how tough it’s to regulate you, no person would preserve you in a group,’” Wahab stated. “That made us really feel as if we have some loolhay langhray gamers who’ve by no means achieved something within the recreation.”

Wahab added that former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja by no means responded to his messages or calls. “I am a gift cricketer, I’ve not retired. Why did he by no means reply me?” he requested. “If individuals working beneath you are not glad, then that claims loads.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday threatened to take authorized motion in opposition to Ramiz Raja after a disagreement broke out between the Board’s new administration committee and the previous chairman following his unceremonious exit.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its disappointment over the feedback made and language utilized by former Chairman Mr Ramiz Raja in opposition to Chairman of the PCB Administration Committee Mr Najam Sethi on a social media platform and in a TV interview,” the PCB stated in a press release.

“The PCB believes former Chairman Mr Raja’s feedback are geared toward tarnishing and damaging the impeccable status of current Chairman Mr Sethi, including it reserves it is rights to pursue authorized proceedings to guard and defend the picture and credibility of its Chairman and the establishment.”

Final Thursday, Raja was eliminated as PCB chairman by the nation’s authorities, which appointed a 14-member committee, headed by Najam Sethi, to run the affairs of the sport for the following 4 months. Following his sacking, Raja alleged that he was not allowed to even take his belongings from the board workplace after the federal government suspended the structure.

