Maharashtra Ironmen Beat Golden Eagles To Emerge Inaugural Premier Handball League Champions

Sukhveer Singh Brar of Golden Eagles won the ‘Golden Ball’ award for his 102 goals in Premier Handball League 2023.



Updated: June 25, 2023 11:43 PM IST


By PTI

Maharashtra Ironmen celebrate after lifting inaugural PHL. (Image: Instagram)

Jaipur: Maharashtra Ironmen emerged champions in the inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League after defeating Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh 38-24 in the final on Sunday.

Ironmen were more attacking in the early minutes of the game with Igor Chiseliov emerging as their key player. He not only warded off the challenges but also managed to find ways to score.

With Chiseliov in great form and being ably assisted by Jalal Kiani and Sumit Ghanghas, the Ironmen took a 8-5 lead by the 15th miute. Despite Omid Reza’s best efforts in the Uttar Pradesh goal, the Golden Eagles were unable to stop the goals.

Naveen Deshwal in the Maharashtra goal also showed why he is one of the standout keepers in the league as he made pivotal saves that allowed his team to extend their lead.

At half-time, the Ironmen were leading 16-12. Soon, goals from Kiani, Ankit and Manjeet saw the Ironmen extend their lead further. Chiseliov received the ‘Most Valuable Player of the Game’ award. Sukhveer Singh Brar of Golden Eagles won the ‘Golden Ball’ award for his 102 goals in the tournament.










