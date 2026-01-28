The It’s a Penalty Super Bowl LX Campaign uses sport as a platform to educate and empower the public with the tools needed to combat human trafficking

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, Calif.

Jan. 28, 2026

It’s a Penalty Super Bowl LX Campaign video featuring NFL ambassadors Tutu Atwell (Los Angeles Rams), Kyle Arrington (Super Bowl Champion), and Collette V. Smith (the NFL’s First Black Female Coach)



: An estimated 50 million people are trapped in modern slavery worldwide, a 10 million increase since 2016 (ILO, 2022). 27.6 million people are in forced labour globally (ILO, 2022 Global Estimates).

: Cases of trafficking are reported across all states, with sex trafficking dominating. Increasingly, traffickers operate online to recruit and exploit victims (DHS, 2023). In the USA trafficking for both labour and sexual exploitation cases are predominant mostly in domestic work, illicit activities, and the illicit massage and spa business (Global Slavery Index).

Hotels and Airlines : IHG Hotels & Resorts are engaging in the initiative to educate staff and travel partners to help them recognize signs of trafficking. Airline partners American Airlines and British Airways are broadcasting the campaign’s 30s ambassador awareness video to millions of travelers.

: Transportation: We are working in partnership with Uber by giving drivers hangtags with the mechanisms to access support if they believe a customer or someone they know is being exploited. We are also working with the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway & Transportation District, and San Francisco Bay Ferries who will be displaying awareness materials on their transport links.

Public Education and Myth-Busting : The campaign seeks to dispel common myths about human trafficking, such as: Trafficking only involves physical violence. Victims are always transported to different locations. Trafficking only happens during major events. Trafficking only includes sexual exploitation.

: The campaign seeks to dispel common myths about human trafficking, such as: Local Action in the San Francisco Bay Area : Collaboration with local partners to amplify the work they are already doing to support human trafficking victims and spread awareness of the support mechanisms available. Distribution of awareness kits featuring support hotlines and resources for local businesses and communities.

:

/PRNewswire/ — Today,launched its 23rd global campaign in the lead-up to Super Bowl LX, focusing on preventing human trafficking and raising awareness about its devastating impact. With a coalition of high-profile ambassadors, global organizations, and local partners, this campaign harnesses the platform of one of the world’s largest sporting events to shine a spotlight on the pervasive issue of human trafficking.Human trafficking affects an estimated, with traffickers generating an astonishingfrom forced labor and sexual exploitation. In the United States, trafficking has been reported in, with California reported as theThe suggestion that major sporting events like the Super Bowl and other championship series are the sole cause of human trafficking is misleading. However, these events present powerful opportunities to raise awareness and inspire action against exploitation. With large crowds, there can be a rise in labor and sex trafficking due to increased demand for commercial sex, while labor trafficking is a concern in the construction of event infrastructure and reliance on exploited labor in industries like hospitality and transportation. Migrant workers are particularly vulnerable, as seen during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Although trafficking patterns may shift geographically rather than increase overall, these events amplify existing issues, offering organizations a platform to spotlight the year-round nature of trafficking and advocate for systemic change. “This campaign is about equipping communities with the knowledge to recognize and know about the support available. Together, we can challenge misconceptions and disrupt the patterns that traffickers rely on,” said. “The Super Bowl is a powerful platform to engage the public and ensure a lasting legacy of awareness and action in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.”NFL ambassadors;, and(the NFL’s first black, female president) join the campaign to amplify the message through athat will air on American Airlines and British Airways flights, reaching millions of passengers worldwide. Our main partners, American Airlines and iHeartRadio, are amplifying the campaign through dedicated media placements to raise awareness and educate in order to prevent exploitation.will air our 30-second PSA across their inflight entertainment system throughout February, andwill run 30-second radio spots across its network in January and February. Supporting partners includeandThese organizations are integral to the campaign’s success.SOURCE It’s A Penalty