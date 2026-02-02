The organization sets a new record, granting the largest number of wishes ever at a Super Bowl
NFL and Fanatics elevate the week with VIP moments and exclusive gear as families experience Super Bowl LX festivities Feb. 4–8, 2026PHOENIX, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Make-A-Wish® is sending 24 wish kids to the San Francisco Bay Area to attend Super Bowl LX — the largest number of wishes ever granted at a Super Bowl — with support from the National Football League (NFL), Fanatics, the official sports partner of Make-A-Wish, and other corporate partners. Families will take part in five days of Super Bowl festivities from February 4–8, culminating at Levi’s® Stadium in Santa Clara for the NFL’s championship game. Over the past 44 years, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 300 Super Bowl wishes, with the NFL supporting hundreds more football wishes through all 32 teams and their players. The first Super Bowl wish was granted in 1982 for John Paul Serna, a 12-year-old from Arizona who attended Super Bowl XVI, marking the ninth wish in Make-A-Wish history. Partnership Highlights The NFL and Fanatics will provide exclusive access and experiences throughout Super Bowl Week, ensuring each wish kid and their families enjoy a memorable event. Activities include:
- Wednesday, Feb. 4: Welcome reception at Topgolf, a longtime partner of Make-A-Wish, where wish kids will connect with one another with a trading card activation hosted by Topps.
- Thursday, Feb. 5: Powered by the NFL’s longstanding commitment to Make-A-Wish, families will get a behind-the-scenes tour of Levi’s Stadium followed by attendance at NFL Honors.
- Friday, Feb. 6: Fanatics has some NFL player-sized surprises in store for the wish families when they visit Lids Pier 39. Each wish kid will receive a $200 credit for official Super Bowl LX merchandise. Families will also take in the Super Bowl Experience, hosted by the NFL, where wish kids can create the perfect sidekick at the Build-A-Bear x NFL Shop station. They’ll build their very own bear and dress it in their jersey of choice for a game-day good luck charm. New this year, several Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees will offer personal words of encouragement to wish kids, creating voice recordings that can be incorporated into the bears they are making.
- Saturday, Feb. 7: Families explore San Francisco and enjoy the energy of Super Bowl Week.
- Sunday, Feb. 8: The week culminates at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The wish kids will watch the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks face off for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
