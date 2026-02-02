The organization sets a new record, granting the largest number of wishes ever at a Super Bowl

NFL and Fanatics elevate the week with VIP moments and exclusive gear as families experience Super Bowl LX festivities Feb. 4–8, 2026

PHOENIX

Feb. 2, 2026

Wednesday, Feb. 4: Welcome reception at Topgolf, a longtime partner of Make-A-Wish, where wish kids will connect with one another with a trading card activation hosted by Topps.

Thursday, Feb. 5: Powered by the NFL's longstanding commitment to Make-A-Wish, families will get a behind-the-scenes tour of Levi's Stadium followed by attendance at NFL Honors.

Friday, Feb. 6: Fanatics has some NFL player-sized surprises in store for the wish families when they visit Lids Pier 39. Each wish kid will receive a $200 credit for official Super Bowl LX merchandise. Families will also take in the Super Bowl Experience, hosted by the NFL, where wish kids can create the perfect sidekick at the Build-A-Bear x NFL Shop station. They'll build their very own bear and dress it in their jersey of choice for a game-day good luck charm. New this year, several Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees will offer personal words of encouragement to wish kids, creating voice recordings that can be incorporated into the bears they are making.

Saturday, Feb. 7: Families explore San Francisco and enjoy the energy of Super Bowl Week.

Families explore San Francisco and enjoy the energy of Super Bowl Week. Sunday, Feb. 8: The week culminates at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The wish kids will watch the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks face off for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.