‘Man Who Ran Away From Delhi Cricket…’, Gautam Gambhir Posts Cryptic Tweet

Former India cricketer and the current mentor of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir, who has been in the eye of storm since his on-field confrontation with Royal Challengers Bangalores Virat Kohli, posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, leaving cricket fans puzzled.



The BJP MP took to his official Twitter handle to share a post, where he wrote: “Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket citing ‘pressure’ seems over eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket! Yahi Kalyug Hai, Jaha Bhagode’ Apni Adalat Chalate Hai! (This is Kalyug where ‘fugitives’ run their ‘court’).”

Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket citing “pressure” seems over eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket! यही कलयुग़ है जहां ‘भगोड़े’ अपनी ‘अदालत’ चलाते हैं। — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 3, 2023

However, it was not clear as to who Gambhir was referring to.

The rivalry between Gambhir and Kohli reignited on Monday when they came face-to-face after the RCB vs LSG match.

Gambhir and Kohli were seen arguing over an incident that developed during the match. Kohli was deeply agitated during LSG’s innings and was even involved in a couple of ugly face-offs with Naveen-ul-Haq and Amit Mishra of LSG.

An eyewitness, who was in one of the team dug-outs, gave a lowdown of events to PTI.

“You saw on TV that Mayers and Virat were walking side by side for a few metres post match. Mayers asked Kohli why was he constantly abusing them and Virat, in turn, questioned why was he (Mayers) ‘staring’ at him? Before that (Amit) Mishra had complained to umpire about Virat constantly abusing Naveen (ul-Haq), who is a No. 10 batter.

“Gautam, sensing that things could turn ugly, pulled Mayers and told him not to have a conversation, when Virat made a comment. The heated exchange that followed seemed a bit juvenile,” he said.

“Gautam asked ‘Kya bol raha hain bol’ (What were you saying?) and Virat replied, ‘Maine aapko kuch bola hi naahin, aap kyon ghus rahein ho’ (Why are you coming in between when I haven’t told you anything).

“Gautam responded, ‘Tuney agar mere player ko bola hai, matlab tune meri family ko gaali diya hai. (You abused my player and that’s like abusing my family) and Virat’s reply was, ‘Toh aap apne family ko sambhal ke rakhiye’. (Then you take care of your family).

“Gambhir’s final reply before they were separated was, ‘Toh ab tu mujhe sikhayega…’ (So now I have to learn from you…).” The eyewitness said that while it was tense and a blow away from turning into a free-for-all, it all seemed a bit juvenile at both ends.

