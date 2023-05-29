Manchester Citys Kevin De Bruyne Adjudged Playermaker Of Year

Home

Premier League 2022-23 Awards: Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne Adjudged Playermaker Of Year

The 31-year-old Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City provided 16 assists throughout the English Premier League 2022-23 season.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City poses with EPL 2022–23 trophy. (Pic: Twitter/Kevin De Bruyne)

New Delhi: Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne was awarded the Player of the Year award for the English Premier League 2022–23 season. The 31-year-old provided 16 assists throughout the season and played a crucial part in City’s title-winning campaign.

The star midfielder is the only player in the history of the Premier League to win the award more than once. Earlier, De Bruyne won the Player of the Year award in 2017-18 with 16 assists, in 2019-20 with 20 assists, and now in the 2022–23 season with 16 assists.

In the rankings of most assists in a single 2022–23 season, Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard finished second in the table with 12 assists. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah also provided 12 assists. Whereas Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise finished with 11 assists in this 2022–23 season.

Out of the 16 assists De Bruyne has made, the 31-year-old Belgian international has provided eight assists to his teammate and striker Erling Haaland, who won the Golden Boot award after scoring 36 goals in a single Premier League season.

He has played 354 games for Manchester City, scoring 96 goals and providing 159 valuable assists. Whereas, in Premier League history, the midfielder has made 242 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 64 goals with 102 assists.

Manchester City will be locking horns against Manchester United in the ‘Manchester Derby’ in the final of the FA Cup on June 3. Manchester City’s next match will be on June 11, when they will face Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

(Written By Utkarsh Rathour)
















