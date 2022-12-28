Manchester United Have Put Cristiano Ronaldo Period Behind Them: Christian Eriksen | Soccer Information

Christian Eriksen mentioned he was “unhappy” that Cristiano Ronaldo is now not with Manchester United however insisted that the membership can push on with out one of many greatest title’s of their historical past. “We’re unhappy that Ronaldo will not be a part of it,” mentioned Eriksen following United’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, their first match for the reason that controversial departure of the Portuguese star. “His legacy and his title at any membership is particular. For me to be lucky to play with him in my profession was very good.”

Ronaldo’s rollercoaster second spell at Previous Trafford got here to an finish throughout the World Cup break after an explosive interview during which he took goal at new supervisor Erik ten Hag and the membership’s house owners.

On the sphere, his affect had already waned for the reason that Dutch coach took cost at the beginning of the season. And there was no sense he was missed on Tuesday as targets from the in-form Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred noticed United overpower Forest and shut on the highest 4.

“The soccer goes on,” mentioned Eriksen. “You are feeling that the subsequent sport after, individuals will overlook what it was like earlier than and now our focus is basically like he (Ronaldo) will not be right here.”

The Denmark midfielder added: “The ambiance is nice, we’ve got lots of people getting back from the World Cup, the final guys are coming again and everyone seems to be coming collectively.”

Rashford has now scored eight targets in 13 video games for membership and nation, with Eriksen glad the 25-year-old has maintained the shape he confirmed for England on the World Cup.

“He performed very nicely. Fortunately I have not been on the pitch the place he has performed a nasty sport but,” mentioned Eriksen, with the Pink Devils now only a level off a Champions League spot and a sport in hand over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. “He’s wanting sharp and assured and you’ll really feel that when he’s going ahead.

“You are feeling that within the stadium and you’re feeling that with him. It’s a good factor and I hope he retains it going.

“You may see that he got here again fairly assured. I did not see a lot of his video games, after all, however he got here again in good condition and fortunately he has taken that into United.”

