Manchester United has triggered one-year contract extensions for 4 first-team gamers, together with England ahead Marcus Rashford, supervisor Erik ten Hag stated.

Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Fred, and Luke Shaw had been all within the last yr of their offers however had the choice to increase their contracts by 12 months.

Rashford has rediscovered his kind this season below new boss Ten Hag, enjoying 20 matches in all competitions and scoring 9 targets. Dalot, Fred and Shaw have additionally been closely concerned, every making greater than 15 appearances in all competitions.

“Sure, I can verify it,” Ten Hag instructed the membership’s web site in an excerpt from an interview to be revealed on Tuesday.

“We’re glad as a result of the squad goes in the suitable route and people gamers (have) an enormous contribution in that route. We need to develop, we need to assist these gamers and we would like them to maintain in our course of.

“So, that is why we got here to these choices, I am certain they’re the suitable choices. We need to assemble a staff for the long run, so for longer years, and people gamers should be a part of it.”

Goalkeeper David de Gea, who can also be within the final yr of his contract and has the same possibility for an extension, is but to return to an settlement with the membership. Ten Hag stated in October he hoped the Spaniard would keep on at Previous Trafford.

United, who’re fifth within the Premier League standings, subsequent face 18th-placed Nottingham Forest.