Manchester United has triggered one-year contract extensions for 4 first-team gamers, together with England ahead Marcus Rashford, supervisor Erik ten Hag stated.

Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Fred and Luke Shaw had been all within the ultimate 12 months of their offers however had an possibility to increase their contracts by 12 months.

Rashford has rediscovered his kind this season below new boss Ten Hag, taking part in 20 matches in all competitions and scoring 9 objectives. Dalot, Fred and Shaw have additionally been closely concerned, every making greater than 15 appearances in all competitions.

“Yes, I can confirm it,” Ten Hag instructed the membership’s web site in an excerpt from an interview to be revealed on Tuesday.

“We are happy because the squad is going in the right direction and those players (have) a massive contribution in that direction. We want to develop, we want to support those players and we want them to keep in our process.

“So, that’s why we came to those decisions, I’m sure they are the right decisions. We want to construct a team for the future, so for longer years, and those players have to be part of it.”

Goalkeeper David de Gea, who can be within the final 12 months of his contract and has an identical possibility for an extension, is but to come back to an settlement with the membership. Ten Hag stated in October he hoped the Spaniard would keep on at Outdated Trafford.

United, which is fifth within the Premier League standings, subsequent face 18th-placed Nottingham Forest.