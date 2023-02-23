Manchester United vs FC Barcelona LIVE Streaming UEFA Europa League, Knockout Round Play-Offs UEL Match Online SonyLiv TV Sony Ten Network

Home

Manchester United vs FC Barcelona LIVE Streaming UEFA Europa League, Knockout Round Play-Offs: When and Where to Watch UEL Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona online and on TV.

Manchester United vs FC Barcelona LIVE Streaming UEFA Europa League, Knockout Round Play-Offs: When and Where to Watch UEL Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Manchester: FC Barcelona and Manchester United are locked at 2-2 after a gripping first leg at Camp Nou last week. Barcelona has never won the second-tier European competition — it used to be known as the UEFA Cup — and its hopes have been hit by injuries to Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé, along with a suspension ruling out midfielder Gavi. United returns to Old Trafford having lost just one of its last 19 games in all competitions and with forward Marcus Rashford having scored 16 goals in 17 games since returning from the World Cup. When it comes to head-to-head, Barcelona hold the edge over the Red Devils and the Catalans will be banking on their good run against them going into the second-leg.

When is the Manchester United vs FC Barcelona UEFA Europa League match ?

The Manchester United vs FC Barcelona UEFA Europa League match will take place on Friday, February 24th in India.

What is the timing of the Manchester United vs FC Barcelona UEFA Europa League match ?

The Manchester United vs FC Barcelona UEFA Europa League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Manchester United vs FC Barcelona UEFA Europa League match being played?

The Manchester United vs FC Barcelona UEFA Europa League match will be played at Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs FC Barcelona UEFA Europa League match ?

The Manchester United vs FC Barcelona UEFA Europa League match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten Network.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs FC Barcelona UEFA Europa League match ?

The Manchester United vs FC Barcelona UEFA Europa League match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.











