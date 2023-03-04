Home

Mandira Bedi Steals Show at WPL 2023 Opener; Fans Get Nostalgic – Pics go VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

WPL 2023: An ambassador of women empowerment and a sports presenter, Mandira Bedi, stole the show with her presence as a broadcaster of the event.

Mandira Bedi WPL

Navi Mumbai: It could not get better on a historic night at the DY Patil stadium on Saturday with the inaugural Women’s Premier League game between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, but that was not the only thing that got fans gushing. An ambassador of women empowerment and a sports presenter, Mandira Bedi, stole the show with her presence as a broadcaster of the event. Not only did fans get nostalgic on seeing Mandira, but they also showered their love for her on social space by sharing pictures of her from the venue with captions on it.

Here are some of the best reactions:

How fitting that it’s Mandira Bedi who is starting proceedings here in the #WPL2023 opening ceremony! Her contribution, fundraising and support to the women’s game in the country is so underrated! A nod to a star! @mandybedi #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/jCjdyKJPkY — Lavanya ️‍ (@lav_narayanan) March 4, 2023

She is a trendsetter and not only as a lady presenter but in a way also as a “non expert ” . Earlier it seemed that presenters were like statisticians and she brought in much of the fun and non cricketing angle which we enjoy so much now — Rahul Bisaria (@rahulbisaria72) March 4, 2023

ITS FINALLY HERE And who better than the OG Mandira Bedi to kick off the proceedings! Let’s get this show on the road! #TATAWPL#WPL2023 #WPL @wplt20 @mandybedi pic.twitter.com/TSmff3ayDM — BaniiM (@Banii_97) March 4, 2023

Love that Mandira Bedi is part of the WPL — Kunal (@kunal_jt) March 4, 2023

It has been quite a glitzy night right from the start. Kiara Advani and AP Dhillon set the stage on fire at the opening ceremony and then it was the Mumbai Indians captain, Harmanpreet Kaur. She hit the first fifty in the history of the WPL. Harmanpreet hit a belligerent 65 off 30 balls to power her side to a mammoth 207 for five.

At the time of filing the copy, the Giants were reeling at 49 for seven in 12 overs.











