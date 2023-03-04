5.9 C
Mandira Bedi Steals Show at WPL 2023 Opener; Fans Get Nostalgic – Pics go VIRAL

Sports

WPL 2023: An ambassador of women empowerment and a sports presenter, Mandira Bedi, stole the show with her presence as a broadcaster of the event.

Navi Mumbai: It could not get better on a historic night at the DY Patil stadium on Saturday with the inaugural Women’s Premier League game between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, but that was not the only thing that got fans gushing. An ambassador of women empowerment and a sports presenter, Mandira Bedi, stole the show with her presence as a broadcaster of the event. Not only did fans get nostalgic on seeing Mandira, but they also showered their love for her on social space by sharing pictures of her from the venue with captions on it.

It has been quite a glitzy night right from the start. Kiara Advani and AP Dhillon set the stage on fire at the opening ceremony and then it was the Mumbai Indians captain, Harmanpreet Kaur. She hit the first fifty in the history of the WPL. Harmanpreet hit a belligerent 65 off 30 balls to power her side to a mammoth 207 for five.

At the time of filing the copy, the Giants were reeling at 49 for seven in 12 overs.




