  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Sports

Manika Dazzling Show In Sunday Blockbuster Of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4

admin July 23, 2023 0 1 min read


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Manika’s Dazzling Show In Sunday Blockbuster Of Ultimate Table Tennis

Manika, India’s highest-ranked player, thumped the Czech paddler 2-1 to register her third women’s singles victory in the season 4 for Bengaluru Smashers.

Manika Batra, Ultimate Table Tennis, UTT, Bengaluru Smashers
Manika’s Dazzling Show In Sunday Blockbuster Of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4.

Pune, July 23, 2023: Star Indian paddler Manika Batra stamped her authority with a dominating show against Hana Matelova of Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in a Sunday blockbuster of the ongoing IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune.

Manika, India’s highest-ranked player, thumped the Czech paddler 2-1 to register her third women’s singles victory in the season 4, powered by DafaNews, for Bengaluru Smashers.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

The World No. 35 showed immaculate control on her backends early on to win the first game 11-9 before Hana fought back brilliantly to clinch the second game 11-8 and took the match into the decider.

However, Manika held her nerves and pocketed the third game 11-6 as well the match.

Earlier, World No. 58 Kirill Gerassimenko beat 2018 ITTF African-Cup champion Omar Assar 2-1 to give Bengaluru franchise a perfect start.

The World No. 23 Omar began the first game in aggressive mode and targeted the flanks to win it by 11-8 before Kirill made an astonishing comeback to clinch the second game through a golden point. The third game also went to the golden point where the Kazak paddler showcased immense mental fortitude to take the game and match.

All the Season 4, powered by DafaNews, ties start at 7.30 PM with broadcast on Sports 18 and streamed on JioCinema. The tickets are available on BookMyShow.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WI Vs IND: Rahul Dravid Rolls Back Years With Elegant Drives, Cuts, Flicks In Dominica

Home Sports WI Vs IND: Rahul Dravid Rolls Back Years With Elegant Drives, Cuts, Flicks In Dominica | WATCH VIDEO The Indian cricket team are […]

July 10, 2023 0 2 min read

I Apologise For The Mistaken Identity, Says Alastair Cook On Spreading Fake Rumours About Alex Careys Haircut

Home Sports ‘I Apologise For The Mistaken Identity,’ Says Alastair Cook On Spreading Fake Rumours About Alex Carey’s Haircut Alex Carey has been in the […]

July 9, 2023 0 2 min read

Jasprit Bumrah To Return To International Cricket Soon? Viral Video Gives Major Update On India Pacer

Home Sports Jasprit Bumrah To Return To International Cricket Soon? Viral Video Gives Major Update On India Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is currently recovering at the […]

July 16, 2023 0 2 min read

One Of The Most Cherished Wickets Was That Of Maxwell, Says T. Natarajan

Home Sports One Of The Most Cherished Wickets Was That Of Maxwell, Says T. Natarajan Coming from a small town in Tamil Nadu, Natarajan expressed […]

July 6, 2023 0 2 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights