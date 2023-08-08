August 8, 2023

Manoj Tiwary Comes Out Of Retirement For One More Season

Manoj announced his sudden retirement from the game on social media last Thursday.

Kolkata: Bengal veteran batsman Manoj Tiwary on Tuesday announced that he has decided to come out of his retirement to play one more season for Bengal in the red-ball format and hopefully help the team bag the elusive Ranji Trophy crown.

In a press conference held at the Media Center of the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, Manoj was accompanied by CAB President Snehashish Ganguly and Hony Secretary Naresh Ojha.

Speaking about Manoj’s sudden retirement, Mr Ganguly said, “After I got to know about Manoj’s retirement, I was very much surprised at his decision. I got in touch with him and told him that after representing Bengal for nearly two decades, this is not the right way to announce the retirement. A player and leader like him must retire on the cricket field and not in this manner. He has contributed immensely for Bengal Cricket, so he deserves a special and proper farewell.”

Manoj, under whose leadership Bengal finished as runners-up in the Ranji Season last season, stressed that his main aim will be to lift the Ranji Trophy crown next season and bid farewell to the game.

“The decision taken by me was a sudden one. I was selfish in taking this decision as this might have hurt my family, teammates and fans.

My wife also scolded me after I posted the announcement on social media. After that, I spoke to Snehashish (da), and he convinced me to play for Bengal for one more season. The love and respect I got from CAB is unforgettable and you must remember that what CAB does for its players is unparallel. I would like to apologize to fans and my well wishers, and I hope to give my best next season and bring glory for Bengal,” Manoj signed off.










