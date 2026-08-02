Manush Shah storms into men’s singles quarterfinals, Mani Nithya Shree exits

Mani showed plenty of determination during the match and kept herself in the contest with some impressive rallies





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File photo of Manush Shah(Credits: X)





India’s campaign in the table tennis singles events at the 2026 Commonwealth Games saw mixed results on Friday as Manush Shah advanced to the men’s singles quarterfinals, while Mani Nithya Shree bowed out in the women’s singles Round of 16.

In the men’s singles, Manush Shah produced a dominant performance to defeat fellow Indian Jash Amit Modi 4-0 in an all-Indian Round of 16 clashThe match, played on Table 1, saw Manush stay in complete control from the beginningHe attacked confidently, won the key rallies and did not allow Jash to settle into the contestThe straight-games victory earned Manush a place in the quarterfinals as he continued his impressive run in the tournament.

Although both players represented India, only one could move ahead, and Manush made the most of his opportunities with a composed displayHis consistency and ability to win crucial points proved to be the difference throughout the match.

In the women’s singles Round of 16, Mani Nithya Shree faced Australia’s Jee Min Hyung in a tough contestThe Indian fought hard and managed to win two games, but the Australian held her nerve in the crucial moments to seal a 4-2 victory and progress to the quarterfinals.

Mani showed plenty of determination during the match and kept herself in the contest with some impressive ralliesHowever, Jee Min Hyung was more consistent in the longer exchanges and capitalised on key moments to secure the win.

With the result, Mani’s singles campaign came to an end, while Manush kept India’s hopes alive in the men’s singles drawHis convincing victory will give him confidence going into the quarterfinals, where he will look to continue his strong form and move a step closer to a Commonwealth Games medal.